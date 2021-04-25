Fire damages home in Scranton

A family of four was displaced after an early-morning fire tore through the first floor.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A family is without a home after a fire ripped through their Scranton residence.

The fire broke out at a home in the 300 block of Ferdinand Street in Scranton just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews arrived a short time later and found the first floor ablaze.

14-year-old Warren Mayer lives a few doors down. He said he was asleep when the fire started.

"I woke up this morning to the sirens of the trucks pulling in and I went to the bathroom and I looked through the window and I saw all the smoke," Mayer said.

Mayer said he came outside and went into his backyard to get a better look.

He captured videos on his smartphone showing smoke coming from the back porch of the residence.

Though he was worried for his neighbor's homes, he said firefighters were working fast.

"They broke some windows. There was a bunch of smoke," Mayer said. "They sprayed down the neighbors' house. It was a lot of water."

Bethlehem resident Doug Anderson was in Scranton visiting family, and Sunday morning's activity was not what he expected to see.

"Flames were pretty much engulfing the rear of the building," he said.

Anderson woke up and walked out to his family's front porch to see flames pouring out of the window in the back section of the home across the street.

He said other neighboring houses did not sustain damage.

Firefighters said the family inside escaped without injury.

Anderson said he saw them as soon as he came outside.

"They were next door here on the porch with the neighbors. Everyone appeared to be safe," he said.

Neighbors said the family had been renting the home.

"They just moved in maybe one or two months ago," Mayer said. "They just finished renovating that house."

Fire officials said the family of four is receiving help from the Red Cross.

Fire badly burned the home's kitchen, and much of the house sustained smoke and water damage.

The residence has been condemned.

Neighbors were happy to see the family was okay.

"I'm glad that no one was hurt," Anderson said. "Thankfully, the fire department was able to get in there and do their jobs safely and quickly."