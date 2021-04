A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the third-floor attic window and called 911.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a home Wednesday afternoon in Lackawanna County.

A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the third-floor attic window of the place on Bryn Mawr street and called 911.

The woman who lives there was not home.

Crews say there's fire damage to the attic and smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the home.