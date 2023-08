Flames broke out around 9 p.m. Monday along Perry Avenue in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Lackawanna County.

Flames broke out around 9 p.m. at a home along Perry Avenue in Scranton.

Heavy fire and smoke damaged the second floor. The first floor sustained smoke and water damage as well.

One person who lives in the home was not there at the time of the fire.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.