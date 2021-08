Flames broke out around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in Lackawanna County.

Flames broke out at a home along Sibley Avenue in Old Forge around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews say the flames sparked on the back porch and were put out quickly.

Everyone made it out safely, but the family will not able to stay at the house for the night.