Fire damages home in Lackawanna County

Fire department officials say the fire started in the basement, and four people, two dogs, and two cats made it out safely.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews in Lackawanna County were called to North Main Avenue around 7 p.m.

Fire department officials say the fire started in the basement, and four people, two dogs and two cats made it out safely, but they can't stay the home due to damage to wiring from the fire.

Officials are still looking for the cause of that fire.

