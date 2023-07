Officials say it vacant and under construction.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a house in Lackawanna County.

Flames broke out at the place at the intersection of Matechak and Taylor roads, in Scott Township, around 10 a.m. Sunday

Officials say it the house was under construction and no one was living there.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause, but officials say the fire in Lackawanna County is not suspicious.