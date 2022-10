A fire marshal is investigating the cause, but say it's not suspicious.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in Lackawanna County.

Around 3 p.m. crews were called to Dolph Street in Olyphant.

The home has heavy fire and smoke damage.

Officials believe it started in the back of the house.

No one was injured.

