Officers smell smoke inside home in Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Firefighters were called to a home in Lackawanna County after officers smelled smoke.

Archbald Police were at the condemned home on Salem Road in Archbald around 4:15 p.m.

The house was condemned and didn't have working heat, but the family was still inside using space heaters.

The power went out while officers were there, and that's when they smelled smoke.

Police are working on getting the family somewhere safe to stay in Lackawanna County.