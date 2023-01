Flames broke out around noon Tuesday at a home along Wildcat Road in the borough.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home in Archbald.

It happened just after noon along Wildcat Road in the Sturges section.

First responders say the fire started in a laundry room on the first floor.

A woman and her pets were inside at the time, they were all able to make it out safely.