A fire damaged a home in Old Forge last Tuesday night.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A fire damaged a house late Tuesday night in Lackawanna County.

The calls came in just after midnight in Old Forge.

Firefighters knocked down the flames at a home on Casey Avenue.

Crews tell us everyone inside made it out okay.

Officials think the fire started in the garage but it's too early to tell.