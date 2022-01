Flames broke out just after 7 p.m. Monday night.

JERMYN, Pa. — Six people were forced from their home after a fire in Lackawanna County.

Flames broke out at a duplex along Bacon Street in Jermyn just after 7 p.m. Monday night.

Officials believe the fire started on the first floor of one of the units.

Everyone made it out safely.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate a cause.