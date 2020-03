A man living inside the apartment made it out safely.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Smoke and flames damaged a building in Carbondale Monday morning.

The alarm here on Fallbrook Street came in just after 2 a.m.

There's an insulation business on the first floor and an apartment above.

A man living on the second floor made it out safely.

A fire inspector is now looking for the cause of Monday morning's fire in Carbondale.