Flames broke out just before 8 p.m. along Bennett Street in the borough.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Flames severely damaged a home in Lackawanna County.

Flames broke out just before 8 p.m. along Bennett Street in the borough Sunday night.

Officials say smoke was seen coming from the second floor when they arrived.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Old Forge.