Fire damages building in Blakely

The fire broke out just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

BLAKELY, Pa. — One person and several pets safely got out of a home after a fire in Lackawanna County.

Those flames broke out just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on Main Street in Blakely.

The fire chief says one pet was treated for slight burns and breathing in smoke but is expected to be okay.

The building had multiple apartments but again, only one person and the pets were there at the time.

Traffic was being diverted around that fire Friday afternoon in Blakely.