Flames broke out at the apartment building along Agnes Avenue in Olyphant borough shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Agnes Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

When fire crews arrived they found flames showing from the second floor.

Officials say four people lived in the apartments and got out safely. The second floor sustained heavy fire damage.

A fire marshall has been called to investigate the cause of the fire in Olyphant.