DUNMORE, Pa. — Fourteen people were forced from their homes after a fire damaged an apartment building in Lackawanna County.

The fire started at a unit in the Tall Trees Apartments in Dunmore just before 8:30 p.m.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Two dozen residents will need to find another place to stay because of smoke damage.

A fire marshal is working to determine a cause.