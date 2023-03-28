Fire-damaged shoe business torn down

Crews began work Tuesday on the old Plotkin shoe store at Penn Avenue and Linden Street.

SCRANTON, Pa. — More than two years after a blaze destroyed a downtown Scranton business, the building is being demolished.

Crews began tearing down the old Plotkin shoe store at Penn Avenue and Linden Street on Tuesday morning.

The place was destroyed when fire tore through the building in December of 2020.

Third-generation owner Richard Plotkin says more the 35,000 pairs of shoes inside were lost in the fire.

Fire investigators did not believe the fire was suspicious.