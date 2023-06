Fire crews in Scranton rescued a man from underneath the Harrison Avenue Bridge Monday after he fell 60 feet.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Fire Department rescued a man who fell 60 feet from the central Scranton Expressway on Monday.

Crews found the injured man under the Harrison Avenue Bridge and worked for hours to pull him to safety through a rope rescue.

The victim was taken to the hospital, there is no word on his condition.