Fire company in Lackawanna County hosts porketta dinner fundraiser

MAYFIELD, Pa. — A fire company in Lackawanna County is hoping to spread some good luck in the new year.

William Walker Hose Company in Mayfield hosted its second annual homemade porketta dinner.

For $10 apiece, families could pick up the New Year's dinner, in the hopes of manifesting some good luck for the rest of the year.

Firefighters say this fundraiser goes a long way to help them provide life-saving services.

"So for us to be able to serve the community, we really value their support. And for them to come out and support us, it gives us the ability to be able to provide those life-saving measures we need to in times of need," said firefighter Jim Kuzmak.

The porketta dinner is one of many fundraisers the company hosts throughout the year.