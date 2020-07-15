Fire company holds food festival

With no annual carnival this year, Jessup improvised.

JESSUP, Pa. — A volunteer fire company in Lackawanna County had to cancel a popular carnival earlier this year but right now people can still get a taste of what they missed.

The Jessup Hose Company usually holds a big carnival over Memorial Day weekend in conjunction with the St. Ubaldo Festival.

That didn't happen due to the pandemic, but the company is holding a food festival this week selling the items that would normally be sold at the carnival.

"I know it's awesome, it really is. Everybody missed that Ubaldo weekend and this really made up for it. A lot of people will be here and support them," said Linda Bernacki.

Again there are no rides or games but there is food and lots of it.