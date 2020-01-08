Fire company fish fry serves thousands

The big event was still able to dish out meals during the pandemic.

JERMYN, Pa. — It was a welcome sight in part of Lackawanna County.

About thirteen hundred pounds of fish fried up and ready to be served.

The Artisan Fire Company in Jermyn held its annual fish fry Saturday.

The long-standing tradition usually takes place on Good Friday, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.

The fish fry is the fire company's biggest fundraiser; it usually raises thousands of dollars.