Fire company brings back bunny breakfast

After not being able to hold the event last year, organizers were excited to bring it back.

The Easter Bunny made his rounds in our area on Saturday.

He hopped by the Dalton Fire Company in Lackawanna County on Saturday morning for the return of the company's Bunny Breakfast.

Volunteer firefighters cooked up eggs and pancakes for families, and the bunny posed for photos with the kids.

This is a fundraiser for the fire company and a tradition for families.

Members say it was nice to bring the event back this year.

"We could kind of bring back something for the children! Yeah, cause they couldn't have anything last year at all, and it was terrible for the young kids. We really wanted to do something nice for the young children so they could see the Easter Bunny this year and kind of bring some normalcy back!" said Justin Sturdevant, president of the Dalton Fire Company.