Fire sparks in Scranton

The fire broke out Friday night after 7pm.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Firefighter crews were called out to a structure fire Friday night in Scranton.

It sparked around 7:30pm at a house on Harrington Avenue.

According to officials on scene, the call came in as 1111 Rear Blair Avenue.

There was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home's 2nd floor and extending into the attic.

It took crews approximately 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The home is a double block. More than two residents are displaced.

One resident sustained an ankle injury and was taken to a hospital.

According to officials, pet cats were recovered from the scene.

The left side of the home has significant damage.

The structure is uninhabitable but salvageable.

The residents are staying with family.

Officials say controlling the fire was challenging due to the tight streets.

The fire inspector is on scene investigating. There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.