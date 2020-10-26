SCRANTON, Pa. — A fire broke out at a senior high rise apartment building in Scranton on Sunday night.
The flames sparked around 8:30 at United House Apartments along Pine Street.
Fire crews tell Newswatch 16 that multiple residents had to be rescued from the building.
At least one person was taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Fire breaks out in Scranton apartment building
