Finding a forever home for kittens in Lackawanna County

Street Cats and Dogs held an adoption event at their headquarters in Nay Aug Park.

It was an effort to find some sweet felines their forever homes.

Officials say due to the pandemic, a lot of spay and neuter and vet offices were closed.

So there were a lot of extra kittens born this season.

The hope was today's event would help some of them find families of their own.

"It makes all the volunteers feel wonderful," said Sheri Sakosy, volunteer at Street Cats and Dogs. "We all get very attached to the kittens and the cats and it's nice to get a lot of them off the streets and into homes."