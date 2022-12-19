Financing the Feast of the 7 Fishes

The Italian-American tradition is a staple in many homes, but with the rising cost of most goods, how is it impacting those who partake in the seafood celebration?

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — You could find all sorts of seafood during the Feast of the 7 Fishes; whiting, lobster, baccala, clams, and more.

The feast got its start in the United States after millions of poverty-stricken immigrants came over from Italy.

They didn't have much to bring along with them, with the exception of their exceptional seafood recipes.

But this year, with the rising cost of seafood prices, will the feast have its seven separate dishes, which is symbolic of the number 7 throughout the bible? Or is a feast that began out of poverty, in danger of changing due to the economy yet again?

At Schiff's annual outdoor seafood market, we ask what people are planning to change, if anything at all.

"It is costing a little bit more, but it's worth it. Like I said, it's a tradition we always like on Christmas Eve, and then on Christmas Day, we do the pajamas with Chinese food and a Christmas Story," said Cathy Skotch, Carbondale.

A look at the price of some of the typical fish and shellfish prices in our area shows whiting is up a dollar along with squid and clam.

Mussels are up nearly $2 per pound since this week last year.

But if you don't feel like paying the extra dollar or two for mussels or clams, swap them out for the classic tuna fish sandwich.

But the centerpiece of many tables, lobster? Well, that is down nearly $2 from last year.

"Prices have been really great. Lobster is a phenomenal price right here. We're selling those like they're going out of style," said Eric Martinelli, Schiff's.

But if those prices are still a pain on your plate, local chef and participant of the feast PJ Lemoncelli offered some money-saving tips when preparing the Feast of the 7 Fishes.

"Buy frozen seafood vs fresh seafood. Use what you need and save the rest for future dinners. Prepare a dish with multiple types of seafood, such as shrimp, scallops, and clam chowder. Serve bite-sized portions vs large portions like mini crab cakes. Use vegetables or grains to make the dish heartier, and use smaller amounts of seafood such as stuffed mushrooms, spicy surimi salad in a cucumber cup, crab spinach dip, and seafood ravioli," said PJ Lemoncelli, executive chef of R&D.

So when it comes down to it, whether you are willing to pay the price and keep with the traditional catch or not, there are ways to represent the Feast of the 7 Fishes without breaking the bank this holiday season.