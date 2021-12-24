Final rush at bakeries on Christmas Eve morning

Bakers were up well before dawn on Christmas Eve morning, getting orders filled and preparing for last-minute customers.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a family affair at National Pastry Bake Shop in Scranton. We saw Dad rolling the dough for cinnamon buns, sisters filling up trays of cannolis, eclairs, and danishes, and the brother icing the cakes.

Candace Fox loves spending the week before Christmas here with her family, but her favorite part is:

"Seeing all my customers, they come in, and they give me treats, I give them treats. It's really a family business here, and when our customers come in, we treat them like family, and they do the same for us. So it's nice seeing everybody before a big holiday."

The bakery asked customers to place their Christmas orders by December 10 this year, far earlier than usual.

"Due to the product shortages we're experiencing, a lot of stuff we're not able to get - pie shells, eclair mix, cannoli filling. We really had to get those orders in to make sure we could fill the orders for the customers," explained Fox.

There's no shortage of cookies for Santa here. The shelves are stocked, and there's stacks of reserve supply in the back.

The same goes for the rolls - sweet rolls, hard rolls, all made by National Bakery on Capouse Avenue.

The bakers there went through 50,000 lbs. of flour this week alone. When it comes to bread, customers like to stock up.

"We have a lot of people that come from different places - Virginia, New York, they travel down because you can't get bread or sweets like this anywhere else," said Fox.

After a busy week at the bakery, this is the home stretch.

Employees here fired up the ovens at 2:30 Friday morning, preparing for the rush of last-minute customers.

"Today is the day that we'll see everybody, and then we'll be off for two days! So come get it while you can," said Fox.