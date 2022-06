The fair wraps up Sunday with a firework display at 9 p.m.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Sunday is the last day for the Lackawanna County Heritage Fair on Montage Mountain.

The fair celebrates the history and cultures that make up our collective community.

The heritage fair offered something for everyone with food, games, rides, and more.

A $10 entrance fee included access to the waterpark and all the rides.

