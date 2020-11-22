Fight for the Vets fundraiser held in Lackawanna County

Local bands took the stage at the Union Craft House for a fundraiser for veterans.

There was food, drinks, and a safe social distancing atmosphere with heaters and tents for attendees to stay warm.

All the money raised will benefit the Fight for the Vets.

"There are so many veterans that are friends of mine that serve and they need help. So anything we can do in the music scene that helps makes me happy," said organizer Mike Baresse.