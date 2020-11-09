Fifth suspect in custody for shooting death

All five suspects are under 18-years-old.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fifth suspect is now in custody in connection with the death of a woman in Scranton.

Police say 17-year-old Rashawn Henry was arrested in Wilkes-Barre Thursday night.

Henry will be extradited to Lackawanna County where he will face charges as an adult for the shooting death of 21-year-old Rosemarie Mistler.

She was found dead on June 11th outside her home along South Main Avenue in Scranton's West Side.

Four others, Jaylin Collins, Nasir Williams, Latrell Holmes, and Londell Wright all face charges connected with her death.