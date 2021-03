Part of Interstate 81 north was shut down Wednesday afternoon after a truck caught fire.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A fiery wreck backed up traffic on part of a highway in Lackawanna County Wednesday afternoon.

A crash on northbound Interstate 81 near the Davis Street/Montage Mountain Road exit (182) backed up traffic around 1 p.m.

A rig caught fire, and smoke could be seen over that stretch of highway.

Northbound traffic was detoured at the Moosic exit (180).

There is no word on injuries.