SCRANTON, Pa. — A Festival of Trees was seriously out of this world.

That's the theme of this year's display on the Biden Street side of the Lackawanna County Courthouse.

Thursday was the kick-off party and fundraiser, with proceeds going towards Toys For Tots.

The 25 trees will be decorated by area organizations, schools, and businesses.

The display will open Friday during the Winter Market and remain up until January 7.