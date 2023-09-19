Festival in Lackawanna County helps inmates

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The 2nd Chance Festival was held outside the Lackawanna County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.
It's a project of the Lackawanna County Prison Re-Entry Task Force Housing Subcommittee.
The festival featured several area organizations that provided information on resources, housing assistance, employment, and more.
"We try to set up a triage as Lackawanna County probation says you're ready to come out of prison. We set up all these resources available here to help them be successful in their reentry," said Tom McHugh, Lackawanna County Prison Re-Entry Task Force Chair.
Money raised at Tuesday's event will help residents leaving jail cover their first month's rent and security deposit on an apartment.
