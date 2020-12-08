Fellow democrats, voters in Scranton react to Biden's VP pick

We spoke with two democrats involved with the Democratic party, including a national party delegate who says Senator Harris was the perfect choice for Biden.

SCRANTON, Pa. — After much speculation, Americans now know who former Vice President Joe Biden wants to take with him to the White House.

The Democratic presidential hopeful and Scranton native selected California Democratic U.S. Senator, Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The duo will go up against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

This selection satisfies calls for Biden to not only pick a woman but a woman of color.

"She's got it in her to do it. She's a prosecutor, she's proven electable and she's run nationally now,” said Evie McNulty, the Lackawanna County Recorder of Deeds, who is also a Democratic National Party delegate.

She's excited that Harris, once Biden's rival for the presidential nomination, is now joining his side.

“She's there, she's somebody who knows Washington. I think she's going to be a strong party leader,” said McNulty.

Former Lackawanna County Commissioner Corey O'Brien, also a Democrat, says Biden hopes to blend his politics with Harris's to attract voters he may not get.

"He's bringing back and bringing together the liberal and the moderate bases of the Democratic party. And that's very important for an electoral victory,” said O’Brien.

Biden's pick for veep comes as Democrats across the country are gearing up for their national convention, set for next week.

Biden supporters are very happy with his choice.

"I'm glad that he selected Kamala because I think they complement each other well and we need a little diversity,” said Frank Tunis from Dickson City.

Trump supporters say Biden is making promises to voters that he can't keep.



"All of a sudden he's going to fix everything, he's going to fix the virus, he's going make wonders all of a sudden,” said Patrick Naughton of Scranton.

The scaled-down Democratic National Convention is set for next Monday, August 17th through the 20th in Milwaukee.