Federal "Strike Teams" to help local hospital

Regional Hospital in Scranton was chosen to receive the extra hand in combating COVID-19.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Regional Hospital in Scranton, which is part of Commonwealth Health, will be receiving help from a Federal EMS “Strike Team”.

The team will be there for all or most of January to help the hospital handle acute care patients.

Governor Tom Wolf made the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency last week.

Today, both Regional and a hospital in York were selected for extra support in their healthcare system.

Pennsylvania officials say there is a critical need for help and support in rural areas.

In a news release sent out by the Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, they explained what the hospitals will receive:

“Key supports include increasing general medical and surgical beds for COVID-19 positive patients and additional staff to work collaboratively with current hospital staff. Additionally, EMS strike teams will be deployed in both York and Scranton to support this increased hospital capacity. The exact number of individuals to be deployed is still to be determined, however, all Strike Team members will be deployed to Pennsylvania for 30 days.”

The Strike Team is scheduled to come to the area beginning on or around January 3.