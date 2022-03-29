FDA approves second booster for people 50 and over

The second boosters of Pfizer and Moderna have been approved, but CDC still needs to weigh in. A pharmacist in Lackawanna County is waiting to see what happens.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Mike Ruane is the pharmacist at The Prescription Center in Scranton and says in the last few days, he's seen an uptick in prescriptions for the medicine that treats COVID-19, along with a slight increase in positive cases in Pennsylvania.

The FDA authorized another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older. This decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to that age group at least four months after their previous booster.

"Depending on the person's own circumstances, in terms of their health, you could certainly find a benefit to seeking another booster shot especially if you have a compromised health system," Ruane said.

Ruane says when these announcements are made, the pharmacy gets busy.

"People do start calling in, almost rushing down to see if they qualify. So it kind of has its highs and lows. It tapers off after a while but then when announcements like this are made, then can you see an influx all at once, so it becomes a little bit busy," Ruane said.

Ruane says as each update comes out for boosters, it makes things tricky because the guidelines and recommendations are different each time. He says it also makes it harder when he has to order more doses when he's not sure how many will be needed.

"It is getting confusing, even for myself at times, but you know, we do have to just continue to wait and see what the CDC is going to recommend. If anything, it might just be a personal option."

The CDC hasn't said yet if it will recommend that second booster.

If you are 50 or older, it's best to consult with your doctor to see if seeking a booster of the vaccine is right for you.