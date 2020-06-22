Fishing for Father's Day

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was the perfect day to celebrate the father's in your life and especially outdoors.
And that's exactly what we found folks doing in part of Lackawanna County.
Families spent the day at Takach's Grove near Carbondale.
There was fishing, hayrides, and even games like cornhole and bocce ball.
People here say it was a great way to have a little fun this Father's Day.
A full buffet was also provided for people that worked up an appetite after all that fishing in Lackawanna County.