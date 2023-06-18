Father's Day car show held in Lackawanna County

There were more than 100 cars, plus vendors and live music.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, hundreds of cars attracted crowds at Nay Aug Park, all for a Father's Day car show.

It was the 29th year for the event at the park, near the old zoo.

Car owners say it gives them a sense of pride and recognition for some of their prized possessions.

"My dreams have come true, I finally got my hummer. I redid it, added big tires, and I'm happy. I worked hard to build to get my car, and that's my dream," said Eddy Tjioe of Scranton.

