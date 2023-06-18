x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Father's Day car show held in Lackawanna County

There were more than 100 cars, plus vendors and live music.

More Videos

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, hundreds of cars attracted crowds at Nay Aug Park, all for a Father's Day car show.

It was the 29th year for the event at the park, near the old zoo.

Car owners say it gives them a sense of pride and recognition for some of their prized possessions.

"My dreams have come true, I finally got my hummer. I redid it, added big tires, and I'm happy. I worked hard to build to get my car, and that's my dream," said Eddy Tjioe of Scranton.

There were more than 100 cars, plus vendors and live music.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out