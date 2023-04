Mark Zvolensky's 2-year-old boy was hit outside a home along Dorothy Street last February.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A father has been sentenced after his toddler was hit by a car and killed in Scranton last year.

Mark Zvolensky will spend 15 to 72 months in state prison.

He pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter.

According to police, the 2-year-old boy was hit outside a home along Dorothy Street last February.

Child endangerment charges against the boy's mother were withdrawn on Tuesday.