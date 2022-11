Police in Lackawanna County say Juriyah Westberry struck his 12-week-old child several times last week.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a baby.

Investigators say Juriyah Westberry, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, hit his 12-week-old baby several times in the head while visiting family in Archbald last week.

Officials say the baby suffered injuries to the brain.

Westberry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.