Father and son convicted of federal crimes in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A father and son have been convicted of environmental crimes in federal court.

Bruce Evans Sr. and Jr. were both working for Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County when they knowingly dumped sewage from the township's sewage treatment facility into a nearby creek.

The elder Evans was also an elected Township Supervisor and was found guilty of misusing government money.

The pair was convicted Friday after a trial that lasted several weeks in Scranton - they will be sentenced in a few months.