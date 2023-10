LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead, and another is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County.

State Police say the vehicles hit head on around 5:30pm on Route 590 in Roaring Brook Township.

One driver, a 25-year-old man from Dunmore, was killed. The driver in the second vehicle, an 18-year-old from Madison Township, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.