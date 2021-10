Kids came dressed up for some free Halloween treats at the Carbondale Farmers' Market.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A farmers market in Lackawanna County transformed into one spooky place for kids to trick or treat.

Ghouls and goblins took over the Carbondale Farmers' Market.

Kids came dressed up in their Halloween best for some free Halloween treats while families could shop for some locally grown fruits and vegetables.

The farmers market runs every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.