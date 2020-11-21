Farmers market in Scranton busy ahead of Thanksgiving

Vendors said the farmers market has given them a much needed reliable source of income during the pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The line for fresh turkey at the South Side Farmers Market in Scranton wrapped around the parking lot as people stood six feet apart.

Lynn Bachstein of Trucksville waited for 15 minutes to pick up her poultry.

"I come here every year to get my turkey from Quails-R-Us. I actually get my poultry year-round I come up to Scranton to get it because he has great poultry. Once you eat that, you don't want to buy it in the store anymore," said Bachstein.

This farmers market is put on by United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Vendors said it's given them a much needed reliable source of income during the pandemic.

Bet'a Bread Bakery of Clarks Summit was practically sold out of bread after just two hours.

"We can't even show you many of them because they're all gone! People love our olive bread, garlic bread," said Elizabeth Bonczar of Bet'a Bread Bakery.

People could also pre-order their food and pay in-person or wait in their cars for curbside pick up.

"People can stay in their cars and have their groceries put right in their car if they didn't feel safe coming in. I do feel like we're a very safe market. We take social distancing and wearing a mask very seriously," Farmers' market manager Holly Yorkonis said.

The South Side Farmers' Market is open all year round on Saturdays from 10 A.M. to noon.

In two weeks, it will be pick up only at its location at 601 Cedar Avenue.