Family to Family Thanksgiving basket distribution

A Thanksgiving tradition is underway in Scranton. The annual Family to Family food basket distribution is going on all day at Scranton High School.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks were lined up in their cars starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and throughout the day volunteers, will provide about 3,000 Thanksgiving meals.

Family to Family usually holds its distribution downtown at the Scranton Cultural Center, but this year opted for a drive-thru distribution in order to keep everything outside and COVID-19 safe.

This food distribution is the 24th Family to Family, and its partner organization Friends of the Poor, have done.

When people started losing work due to the virus, the volunteers started doing weekly food distributions, so they have this down to a science.

For this giveaway, each family receives a turkey, canned goods, fruit, and fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

"We really couldn't do this without the amazing support of our community. Every year, we've been in awe of how much donations we get — food and monetary and timewise. And this year, it has been multiplied on such an exponential scale, and our gratitude has done likewise," said Ryan Robeson of Family to Family.

The food distribution will be going on throughout the day at Scranton High until all 3,000 turkeys have been given away.