Gino Carlo Ciambriello was reported missing November 23.

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are searching for a missing man.

Greenfield Township Police say Gino Carlo Ciambriello was last seen on November 23 around noon in the Crystal Lake area.

Officials are conducting searches throughout the Crystal Lake area as well as Harford Township in Susquehanna County.

Anyone with information on Ciambriello is asked to call 911.