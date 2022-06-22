Family fun night in Scranton for Go Joe

The event was held at McDade Park in the city Tuesday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joe Snedeker is preparing to take to the open road for Go Joe 25. But before he does, families in Scranton came out Tuesday night to support his annual ride.

The Saint Joseph's Center Summer Solstice Celebration and Family Fun Night was held at McDade Park.

People strapped on their helmets for an evening ride.

"This is great. It's a great event, get people on bikes. They block the park off to make it a little bit safer for people. Just come out and ride a bike," said Michael Goye, Anthracite Bicycle Coalition.

After taking a spin through the park, kids were able to check out a firetruck and meet members of the Scranton Fire Department at McDade Park.