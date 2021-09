All the proceeds from the fishing derby went towards repairs for the Waverly Community Church.

WAVERLY, Pa. — Anglers put their skills to the test for a friendly competition on Saturday in Lackawanna County.

Waverly Community Church hosted a family fun fishing derby at Lackawanna State Park in North Abington Township, near Fleetville.

Families took to the lake in kayaks and fishing boats while others lined the shore, all trying to get the best catch of the day.

The winner in each age group was given a trophy for their efforts.