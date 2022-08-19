Family fun at Sherwood Park Summer Festival

The festival kicked off Thursday night and runs through Saturday in Dunmore.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Kicking off the weekend with a little summer fun in Lackawanna County.

The Summer Festival at Sherwood Park is underway in Dunmore.

Families came out to fill up on delicious food and drinks while the kids enjoyed bounce houses, a petting zoo, and even pony rides.

The Dunmore Buck Cheerleaders even put on a special performance Friday evening.

Proceeds from the Summer Festival will go towards maintaining and upgrading Sherwood Park.

"We're going to complete our splash pad with its main feature, which will be an umbrella chute with water coming down. We've been saving to get it done for a few years and it'll get done this year," said Matthew Fedor, President of Sherwood Youth Association.

The fun continues Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Sherwood Park in Dunmore.