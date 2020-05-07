Family fishing day in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Families came out to do a little fishing on this Fourth of July.
The owner of New Wave Dance Studio invited community members out for a small, casual family day on the Lackawanna River.
She says it's all about finding ways to get outside, safely.
"This whole thing is about having a safe space for families to get together, and to do things with the children that are wholesome and in nature. And everybody can have fun and be able to access the water," said Rashida Lovely, Owner of New Wave Studio.
Families also packed a lunch and made a picnic out of it in Scranton.